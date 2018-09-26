Inmate escapes custody in Regina during medical escort

Rodger Kenneth King escaped custody while on medical escort to the Regina General Hospital from the Regina Correctional Centre. The 46-year-old escaped around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

King is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has multiple tattoos including a tribal fish and “Kings” on his left arm, tribal art on his right shoulder and a rose on his right forearm.

He is currently on remand for several charges, including firearms related offences, possession of a controlled substance and breach of probation. The province says the Regina Police Service have been notified.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call either 9-1-1 or their local police service.