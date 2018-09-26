Rick Zamperin: John Gibbons may be going but Blue Jays fans won’t forget him

For the last several weeks it was just a rumour, but on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays ended the speculation by confirming that manager John Gibbons will not return in 2019.

The official announcement came just hours before Toronto’s final home game of the season against the Houston Astros, and this Sunday in Tampa Bay will bring an end to Gibbons’ second go-round with the ball club after he led the team from August 2004 to June 2008.

Gibbons, 56, is second on Toronto’s all-time list for games managed and victories, trailing only two-time World Series champion Cito Gaston in each category.

So does that mean ‘Gibby’ should be considered the second best manager in Jays’ history? You can certainly make that case.

Bobby Cox has the best winning percentage (.549) among Blue Jays managers with a least one season in the dugout and Jimy Williams isn’t too far behind (.538).

Cox lead the Jays to a franchise record 99 wins (which still stands to this day) before they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Kansas City Royals in the 1985 ALCS. He then departed for what turned out to be a Hall of Fame tenure as manager of the Atlanta Braves.

Williams never enjoyed post-season success in Toronto and is best remembered for being fired for feuding with MVP slugger George Bell and being the man in charge of the ’87 Jays who squandered a 3.5 game lead on the Detroit Tigers by losing their last seven games, including a sweep at Tiger Stadium on the last weekend of the season.

"I'll be a Blue Jay for life." – Gibby pic.twitter.com/nVf1KBwxKn — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 26, 2018

Gibbons guided the bluebirds to back-to-back ALCS appearances in 2015 and 2016 — something Cox and Williams never did in their time in Toronto — but after two consecutive seasons of sub .500 baseball and a roster that is sure to get younger next season, Gibbons knew that his time was up in TO.

While Gibby may be saying goodbye, he will most certainly not be forgotten.