Popular Old Strathcona bar fined for overcrowding

A popular Edmonton bar has been fined after it was found to be overcapacity during the Edmonton Oilers playoff run back in the spring of 2017.

The owners of O2’s Taphouse & Grill in Old Strathcona pleaded guilty to overcrowding on Sept. 17. O2 Whyte Partnership received a $4,000 fine and a $600 victim surcharge under the Alberta Fire Code and Alberta Safety Codes Act.

The bar, located on 104 Street just north of Whyte, was found to be over its capacity during an inspection on April 14, 2017 during an Edmonton Oilers playoff game.

“Maximum occupant loads are established under the Alberta Fire Code to help business owners operate safely and protect Edmontonians from potential risk,” Edmonton fire marshal Gary Mayorchak said.

“Fire prevention officers set the maximum occupant loads after taking into account the amount of floor space as well as the number, location and size of fire exits. Our goal is to ensure timely evacuation for both staff and patrons in the event of an emergency.”

Overcrowding can come with a hefty fine. Businesses can be fined up to $100,000 for a first overcrowding offence, and up to $500,000 for subsequent violations.

The Alberta Provincial Court determines the amount of the fine.

O2’s is the third venue convicted of overcrowding in Edmonton this year. In May, Hudsons on Whyte also pleaded guilty to overcrowding following an inspection during an Edmonton Oilers playoff game in April 2017. The pub received a $7,000 fine.

In July, Nyala Lounge in the McCauley neighbourhood pleaded guilty to an overcrowding charge and received a $3,000 fine. The owner of the lounge, Mulugeta Tesfay, was also handed a $2,000 fine.

On Monday, the city announced Nyala Lounge’s business licence had been revoked in the interest of “public and patron safety.” However, the business licence was reinstated one day later due to notification issues.

The lounge, located in the area of 98 Street and 108 Avenue, is allowed to operate again. The city said Wednesday it will now restart the business licence review process.