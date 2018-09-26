Health
Kelowna’s annual Run for the Cure cancer fundraiser set for Sunday

More than $120,000 was raised for cancer research at the 2017 Run for the Cure in Kelowna.

The annual CIBC Run for the Cure in Kelowna will take place this weekend, and organizers are hoping people will strut their stuff.

The event is a fundraiser for breast cancer research, along with support programs, and will take place at City Park on Sunday, September 30th, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Last year, the CIBC Run for the Cure in Kelowna raised more than $120,000, with more than 900 people taking part.

The CIBC Run for the Cure in Kelowna will take place Sunday, September 30th at City Park.

“And we hope this year we will see the same level of commitment and support from our great community” said Deina Albrecht, Run for the Cure director for Kelowna.

The event will include food, drinks, face painting, a doggy tent with water and treat plus a Cancer survivor’s tent with special perks. Also, the theme for this year’s run is Strut Your Stuff.

“We want women to come dressed as what makes them feel amazing and powerful and beautiful,” said Albrecht. “We want them to strut their stuff this year at the Run.”

