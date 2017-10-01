Montreal Run for the Cure draws big crowds

A sea of pink took over Parc Maisonneuve in Montreal today, as thousands of runners and walkers laced up their shoes to raise money for breast cancer research.

Around 3,500 people took part in the Montreal CIBC Run for the Cure event, one of 56 events across the country.

The fundraiser, which typically raises about $17-million dollars a year, featured one-kilometre and five-kilometre routes. This year, over a million dollars was raised in Quebec alone, and organizers say that all of the funds raised in the province stay here.

The event is all about bringing together those who have been impacted by breast cancer — and making a difference.

Vanessa Dos Santos, 29, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and recently had a double mastectomy. She says that events like this are very important to people impacted by breast cancer.

“Well, because it helps you feel like you can do it,” she explains. “You fight for yourself but you also fight for others. The most important person to fight for is yourself, but they also make you feel like you can do this.”