Survivors and supporters across Saskatchewan lace up to Run for the Cure

One in eight Canadian women is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Saskatoon’s Nicole Sereda is one of them.

“This is the first time we’ve been at this event and I couldn’t be more pleased. I wish it weren’t for me,” Nicole said.

Sereda was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. She had a double mastectomy in July and is expected to start radiation next week.

Her team, #4Nicole, joined hundreds of survivors and supporters at the annual CIBC Run for the Cure at Prairieland Park.

The one or five kilometre walk or run raises funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“It’s good and bad. It’s unfortunate we have to be here, but we’re here. Now that we’re a part of this group, this larger group, we’re here to support everybody,” Nicole’s husband Trent Sereda said.

Saskatoon saw more than 1,200 people attend Sunday’s event, raising nearly $260,000.

“This event is important nationally to raise funds to create a future without breast cancer. It’s important in Saskatoon because it’s an event that really supports breast cancer survivors and people currently with the disease,” Saskatoon run director Kirsty Hack said.

Every day in Canada, 72 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“It touches almost everybody at some point in their lives, or some member of their family is impacted by breast cancer. So it’s important for us to be able to be a part of this,” CIBC district vice-president Craig Becker said.

Regina also saw more than 1,200 participants donning pink and running for the cure, raising more than $200,000.

The CIBC Run for the Cure takes place in 56 communities across Canada.

Each year, the runs raises more than $17 million nationally.