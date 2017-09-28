Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with breast cancer

On Thursday, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced on Twitter that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former Seinfeld star, 56, didn’t share any other details about her diagnosis or prognosis.

Her 17-time Emmy-winning HBO comedy, Veep, will have one more season before it wraps for good. Louis-Dreyfus has won the Outstanding Leading Actress Emmy for six years in a row for her work on the show — a record.

HBO said in a statement that Louis-Dreyfus received the news a day after the Emmy Awards. The channel also said they would adjust production schedules as needed, to accommodate any medical care she needs.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” read the statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

Her announcement comes as the U.S. is grappling with health-care coverage for its citizens. Louis-Dreyfus urges her fans and supporters to “make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus has two children with her husband, fellow actor Brad Hall.

Some celebrities, including Rita Wilson, Christina Applegate and Michael McKean, among dozens of others, tweeted their support.

Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

Thoughts and prayers are with you, Julia. God bless you. Stay strong. https://t.co/OmDpPvnHiR — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) September 28, 2017

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian women, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. It’s also the second leading cause of death from cancer in Canadian women.

About 26,300 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the end of 2017, the national organization estimates. This represents 25 per cent of all new cancer cases in women in 2017. On average, 72 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer daily. About 5,000 women will die from it.

A change in size or shape, redness or a rash on the skin around the nipple and even discharge are some of the symptoms women need to pay attention to, according to Breast Cancer Care, a U.K. organization.

A change in skin texture, such as dimpling or puckering, is also a warning sign.

This is a developing story…

— With files from Carmen Chai