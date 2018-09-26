Democrat senator files lawsuit in attempt to block Brett Kavanaugh nomination

One Democrat is heading to the federal court in an attempt to stop the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh’s nomination to the court has been rocked after multiple women have accused him of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon is expected to announce that he’s filed an injunction to stop the final vote for Kavanaugh, which could be as early as Friday, Politico reports. The injunction is not likely to stop the vote.

“The events of the past ten days have only underscored how critical it is that the Senate conduct a careful and comprehensive review of a nominee before giving its consent,” Merkley said in a statement to Politico.

The injunction comes just one day before Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, was set to testify in a hearing.

“The President and Mitch McConnell want to ram through this nomination come hell or high water, without real advice or informed consent by the Senate, but that’s just not how our Constitution works.”

I’m suing @realDonaldTrump & @senatemajldr today to stop the unconstitutional #KavanaughConfirmation process. They may want to ram through this nomination come hell or high water, but that’s just not how our Constitution works. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 26, 2018

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has called on Kavanaugh to withdraw himself.

“I strongly believe Judge Kavanaugh should withdraw from consideration,” Schumer said in a statement. “If he will not, at the very least, the hearing and the vote should be postponed while the FBI investigates all of these allegations.”

