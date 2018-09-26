Cowboy Junkies embarking on 7-date Canadian fall tour

Legacy Toronto music outfit Cowboy Junkies announced a Canadian tour Wednesday morning in support of their 2018 album, All That Reckoning.

The distinctive quartet are scheduled to play seven intimate shows across Ontario in October.

The Cowboy Junkies saw major commercial success in the late ’80s within North America. The four-piece is comprised of Margo, Michael and Peter Timmins, along with co-founder Alan Anton. The Timmins are siblings, and began playing together as a family.

The band shot to fame in 1988 with their sophomore album The Trinity Session. The album holds a bit of Canadian music history as it was recorded at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Toronto.

They recorded the entire album by sitting around a single microphone. It features the band’s biggest hit, Sweet Jane, originally a Velvet Underground song. (The song received more attention after being used in a dreamy sequence in 1994 movie Natural Born Killers.)

All That Reckoning dropped in July 2018, their first album since 2012.

It followed The Nomad Series, the Junkies’ previous four studio albums released between 2010 and 2012. The series included Renmin Park, Demons, Sing in My Meadow and The Wilderness.

In an interview with Colorado Sound, Michael Timmins, had this to say about the Cowboy Junkies’ goals when recording new music:

“There has to be a reason to add to the catalogue. I think All That Reckoning came about because once I started to write I began to see a theme forming between the personal and the social and it felt like there was a need for these types of songs. Which is probably pretty naïve.” He jokingly added, “But then [again], so is being a 59-year-old playing music for a living.”

All that Reckoning was released via Latent Recordings.

You can buy tickets for the upcoming Cowboy Junkies tour here.

Cowboy Junkies’ 2018 Ontario tour dates:

Oct. 10 – The Grand Theatre – Kingston

Oct. 11 – Shenkman Arts Centre – Ottawa

Oct. 12 – River Run Centre – Guelph

Oct. 13 – Burlington Performing Arts Centre – Burlington

Oct. 14 – Blyth Memorial Community Hall – Blyth

Oct. 19 – Flato Markham Theatre – Markham

Oct. 20 – Historic Gayety Theatre – Collingwood

