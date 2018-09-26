Entertainment
September 26, 2018 3:53 pm

Cowboy Junkies embarking on 7-date Canadian fall tour

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Margo Timmins and Jeff Bird of Cowboy Junkies performing on stage in 2007.

Stefan M. Prager / Redferns
A A

Legacy Toronto music outfit Cowboy Junkies announced a Canadian tour Wednesday morning in support of their 2018 album, All That Reckoning.

The distinctive quartet are scheduled to play seven intimate shows across Ontario in October.

Cowboy Junkies perform a fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Promenade, Bryant Park on Sept. 8, 2008 in New York City.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for IMG

READ MORE: Canadian musicians collaborate with drama teacher for ‘The Kennedy Suite’

The Cowboy Junkies saw major commercial success in the late ’80s within North America. The four-piece is comprised of Margo, Michael and Peter Timmins, along with co-founder Alan Anton. The Timmins are siblings, and began playing together as a family.

The band shot to fame in 1988 with their sophomore album The Trinity Session. The album holds a bit of Canadian music history as it was recorded at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Toronto.

They recorded the entire album by sitting around a single microphone. It features the band’s biggest hit, Sweet Jane, originally a Velvet Underground song. (The song received more attention after being used in a dreamy sequence in 1994 movie Natural Born Killers.)

The Cowboy Junkies in concert on Jan. 25, 1994.  ABC Photo Archives / ABC via Getty Images


Story continues below

All That Reckoning dropped in July 2018, their first album since 2012.

It followed The Nomad Series, the Junkies’ previous four studio albums released between 2010 and 2012. The series included Renmin Park, Demons, Sing in My Meadow and The Wilderness.

READ MORE: Canadian bands Metric, Cowboy Junkies react to death of Lou Reed

In an interview with Colorado Sound, Michael Timmins, had this to say about the Cowboy Junkies’ goals when recording new music:

“There has to be a reason to add to the catalogue. I think All That Reckoning came about because once I started to write I began to see a theme forming between the personal and the social and it felt like there was a need for these types of songs. Which is probably pretty naïve.” He jokingly added, “But then [again], so is being a 59-year-old playing music for a living.”

Undated handout photograph of Cowboy Junkies performing live.

Mick Hutson / Redferns

All that Reckoning was released via Latent Recordings.

You can buy tickets for the upcoming Cowboy Junkies tour here.

READ MORE: Elton John adds 10 Canadian dates to final tour

Cowboy Junkies’ 2018 Ontario tour dates:

Oct. 10 – The Grand Theatre – Kingston
Oct. 11 – Shenkman Arts Centre – Ottawa
Oct. 12 – River Run Centre – Guelph
Oct. 13 – Burlington Performing Arts Centre – Burlington
Oct. 14 – Blyth Memorial Community Hall – Blyth
Oct. 19 – Flato Markham Theatre – Markham
Oct. 20 – Historic Gayety Theatre – Collingwood

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alan Anton
All That Reckoning
Church of the Holy Trinity
Cowboy Junkies
Cowboy Junkies 2018
Cowboy Junkies Canada
Cowboy Junkies tour
Margo Timmins
Michel Timmins
New Cowboy Junkies album
New Cowboy Junkies music
Peter Timmins
The Trinity Session
Timmins siblings
Timmins Trio

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News