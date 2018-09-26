Landmark $1 million expected to be raise for 32nd Shrine Bowl Canada

The annual 32nd Shrine Bowl Canada charity football game is expected to surpass $1 million raised since its creation in 1987.

The charity game, which will hosted by Concordia University, was announced Wednesday at the Shriners Hospital for Children, where members of the Karnak Shriners announced the projected total earnings for this year’s game.

“It looks like this year that we’re going to raise somewhere between $70 to $80,000 for the benefit of the hospital,” said David Merret, vice-chairman for the Shriners Hospital Corporation.

The $1-million mark raised from the 32-year-old event is a milestone for organizers.

“It makes us feel really good when we put this work in,” Merret said.

“It ends up being for the benefit of the kids.”

The game will see the Concordia University Stingers face off against the Laval University Rouge et Or.

Members of the Stingers football team after the press conference got to meet patients at the hospital.

The towering players huddled around excited patients as they signed foam footballs and talked favourite super heroes.

Promising @The_Stingers Offensive Tackle, @mauricesimba72, got to talk superheroes with patients at the Montreal @ShrinersCanada hospital ahead of the 32nd annual Shrine Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qkWPlHyvF0 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) September 26, 2018

For promising offensive tackle Maurice Simba, number 78, getting to buddy up with the patients for the day is a blessing.

“We’re just trying to share the smiles and the good vibes,” Simba said.

Two patients who received care at the hospital were also announced as Shrine Bowl king and queen.

Moroccan-born Saoud, 16, who is diagnosed with spina bifida and 15-year-old Victoria, who recovered from scoliosis, will be guests of honor and crowned on game day.

The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. on the Concordia Loyola Campus field, Saturday Sept. 29.

Tickets are $15 with proceeds going to the Shriners Hospital for Children.