O’ Winnipeg Christmas tree, where art thou?

Fantastic Christmas trees don’t, well, grown on trees.

The City of Winnipeg is looking for the city’s best Christmas tree, growing on a lawn near you.

The tree must be a spruce, be in the front yard of a home, not near any telephone or hydro wires, 12-15 metres tall, fully symmetrical, have a single trunk and no brown needles.

READ MORE: Charleswood man donates 2017 City Hall Christmas tree in memory of late wife

If your tree is selected, crews will cut it down and clean up the mess. Homeowners aren’t paid for the tree, but the tree is removed for free.

Anyone interested in nominating their sapling for the holiday honour should contact 311.

WATCH: Christmas tree erected at Winnipeg City Hall