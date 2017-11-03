Charleswood man donates 2017 City Hall Christmas tree in memory of late wife

The Christmas tree chosen to decorate Winnipeg City Hall is a tribute to one man’s dearly departed wife.

Antony van Ginkel from Charleswood donated the 42-foot blue Colorado spruce tree from his front yard on Elmhurst saying it was his late wife Rosemary’s wish to see the tree all in lights in front of the city landmark.

“I’m happy to donate this tree in her honour and know she will be looking down and see it from above,” Ginkel said.

Each year the city chooses a tree donated by a resident as the centrepiece of their holiday display at the city offices on Main Street.

This year’s tree will be cut and transported to City Hall Sunday Nov. 5. The city’s Urban Forestry Branch will then decorate the spruce with 9-thousand plus multi-coloured LED lights. The ceremonial lighting will happen later in the month.