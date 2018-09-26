Man apologizes for yelling FHITP at Halifax reporter during live broadcast

A female reporter says she’s satisfied by a restorative justice process that saw a man apologize for yelling a vulgar phrase at her.

CTV Atlantic’s Heather Butts was broadcasting live from a Halifax pub on the World Junior Hockey Championship when Nash John Gracie made a crude gesture and uttered a sexually explicit comment on Dec. 29.

Butts said in an email that the restorative justice process is complete and she is satisfied that the 25-year-old Nash has taken responsibility for his actions and has agreed to “give back to the community.”

She says the incident is an example of the harassment many reporters have experienced over the years across North America.

She says the process sends a message that these incidents will not be tolerated.

A spokesman for CTV says the network is “pleased the person responsible … is being held accountable through the restorative justice process,” adding it’s important journalists are able to do their jobs free of harassment.