Thompson election
September 26, 2018 12:02 pm

Controversial mayoralty candidate in Thompson no longer running

By The Canadian Press

Ryan Brady posted on his Facebook page that he has withdrawn from the election in Thompson.

A candidate for mayor in Thompson, Man. who made past comments supporting white supremacy is dropping out of the race.

Ryan Brady made the comments almost 10 years ago when he founded a group that he called the “Winnipeg White Pride Warriors.”

In his comments on social media he referred to immigrants as “vermin” and made disparaging remarks about Jews, Asians and Indigenous people.

Brady says he has changed and does not have those views anymore.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

