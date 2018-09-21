School trustee candidate apologizes for comments about Indigenous people

A school trustee candidate in the upcoming election is apologizing for online comments he made about Indigenous people eight years ago.

Jay Myshkowsky is a candidate in the Louis Riel School Division.

Eight years ago he commented on a racially charged Facebook post by the wife of former councillor Gord Steeves, Lorrie.

She wrote in the February, 2010 post, “really tired of getting harassed by the drunken native guys in the skywalks. We need to get these people educated so they can go make their own damn money instead of hanging out harrassing (sic) the honest people who are grinding away working hard for their money. We all donate enough money to the government to keep thier (sic) sorry asses on welfare, so shut the f**k up and don’t ask me for another handout!”

The eight-year-old post surfaced four years ago during the last mayoral campaign, when Gord Steeves was running for mayor.

Eight years ago, Myshkowsky commented on the post twice. He wrote “PS the like button on Facebook should be “love”… as in I love your post.”

He also commented “If only you knew someone in government who could make a difference… oh wait, if he says anything that resembles the truth he’ll get labeled a racist, never mind, let’s just keep the doing the same old broken thing.”

Now that the post has resurfaced, Myshkowsky says he is sorry.

When contacted by Global News he said he was only supporting a friend who had just been assaulted. He also said at the time, he was unaware of some of the struggles and hardships Indigenous people have gone through.

In a statement Myshkowsky said, “8 years ago I had no knowledge of Residential Schools, the 60’s scoop, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report. I am heart broken, and disgusted that these acts were committed against our Indigenous Canadian family. For my insensitivity, ever, I apologize.”

Myshkowsky added, “to the survivors, their families, and all affected, I will try to be a part of the solution towards healing and reconciliation.”

In 2014 the post by Lorrie Steeves derailed her husband’s campaign.

The candidate at the time defended his wife’s comments and said they were made out of fear and anger.