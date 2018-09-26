Falling tree kills man on Maple Ridge golf course

A man has been killed by a falling tree in Maple Ridge.

Reports indicated he was an arborist working at the 9th tee box on the Maple Ridge Golf Course when the tree came down around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: WorkSafe BC, fire crews investigating after Mission mill blaze

When paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The course was closed while crews investigated. The case has been handed over to WorkSafe BC.