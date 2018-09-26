Canada
Falling tree kills man on Maple Ridge golf course

Curtis Kreklau
A man has been killed by a falling tree in Maple Ridge.

Reports indicated he was an arborist working at the 9th tee box on the Maple Ridge Golf Course when the tree came down around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The course was closed while crews investigated. The case has been handed over to WorkSafe BC.

