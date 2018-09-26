Family escapes early morning fire in Middle Sackville that destroys home

A family was able to escape from an overnight fire in Middle Sackville that destroyed their home.

Fire crews responded to the house on Springfield Lake Road at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By the time firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

Acting District Chief Stephen Turner says firefighters immediately went into defensive mode because it was too unsafe for crews to go inside the home.

“The fire was involved to a point that it was fully involved and our crews could not make entry. We already had information that the occupants were out of the structure,” Turner said.

“We called for multiple more units to help us with water supply as there’s no hydrants in this area.”

Turner says the family had friends staying with them at the time.

A video posted on Twitter by Halifax Fire shows the home, reduced to just the frame, up in flames as firefighters spray water on neighbouring homes in an attempt to protect them.

Turner says the surrounding homes may have some water damage, but crews were able to save them.

Richard Osmond, who lives in one of the houses next door, says he awoke to flames in the middle of the night. His family was able to get out quickly and his home suffered minor damage to the exterior.

“The wife and I, we ran out. We were so worried because there were two cars [in the driveway]. We didn’t know if they were home at the time and we were just screeching and there was neighbours around wanting to know if everyone was all out,” Osmond said.

He says it was a relief when they discovered everyone had escaped from the home and is thankful to firefighters for saving his house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

–With a file from Dave Squires