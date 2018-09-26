2 arrested in Denmark on suspicion of buying drones for ISIS
Danish police say they have arrested two people under Denmark’s anti-terror laws on suspicion of buying drones bound for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.
Copenhagen police and Denmark’s security service carried out the arrests Wednesday. Police said the suspects are believed to be part of a network.
In a brief statement, police said a series of raids were also carried out in greater Copenhagen.
The suspects will face a judge Thursday, and prosecutors are expected to demand they be held in pre-trial detention. Prosecutors say the hearing should be held behind closed doors because of the ongoing investigation.
No other details were available.
