September 26, 2018 8:17 am
Updated: September 26, 2018 8:31 am

Pedestrian killed in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

Toronto police say a man is dead following a hit-and-run in Scarborough.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car around 7:12 a.m. Wednesday in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 50s was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

St. Clair Avenue East is closed from Chine Drive and Midland Avenue for the investigation.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the collision.

