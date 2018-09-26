Pedestrian killed in Scarborough hit-and-run: police

Toronto police say a man is dead following a hit-and-run in Scarborough.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car around 7:12 a.m. Wednesday in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 50s was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

St. Clair Avenue East is closed from Chine Drive and Midland Avenue for the investigation.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the collision.

Failed to Remain PI collision – St Clair Ave E and Jeanette St officers O/S indicate that one person located is VSA. Intersection is now closed and will be for some time. St Clair Ave E is closed from Chyme Dr and Midland Ave. Avoid the area 1780907 @TPS41Div @TrafficServices ^ma pic.twitter.com/eD2tEm6bBf — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2018