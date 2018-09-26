Pedestrian killed in Scarborough hit-and-run: police
Toronto police say a man is dead following a hit-and-run in Scarborough.
Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car around 7:12 a.m. Wednesday in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Midland Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 50s was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
St. Clair Avenue East is closed from Chine Drive and Midland Avenue for the investigation.
Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the collision.
