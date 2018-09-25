BC Harvest Moon
September 25, 2018 8:11 pm
Updated: September 25, 2018 8:59 pm

Harvest Moon lights up B.C. skies

By Senior Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH: Fall is officially here and that means B.C. got its first look at this year's Harvest Moon. Check out this time lapse of the moon as it rises and falls in the sky on September 24.

Fall is officially here and B.C. was treated to a beautiful Harvest Moon on Monday night. As seen in the timelapse video above, the moon looked big and bright as it crossed the sky.

WATCH: A rare sight captured during Global BC’s Mark Madryga’s weather segment Tuesday morning – a plane flying in front of the Harvest Moon.

Harvest Moon is the name given to a full moon when it occurs within days of the fall equinox. At this time, the sunset and moonrise times are close together.

2018 Harvest Moon in B.C.

Global BC

Therefore, as the moon rises it is still twilight and it can appear larger and brighter with a warm yellow hue.

Although the moon is officially full on only one day, the Harvest Moon can sometimes last for days while the moon is almost full and the sunset and moonrise times are close.

2018 Harvest Moon

2018 Harvest Moon from Vancouver

Sonika Arora
2018 Harvest Moon

2018 Harvest Moon from Gibsons

Barbara Cattanach
2018 Harvest Moon

2018 Harvest Moon

Susan Kay
2018 Harvest Moon

2018 Harvest Moon from Port Coquitlam

Susan Flowerdew
2018 Harvest Moon

2018 Harvest Moon from Krestova, B.C.

Jamie Chan

The term Harvest Moon is said to have come an era when farmers were pressed to bring in the harvest. This bright full moon just after sunset allowed them to worked later into the night.

The next full moon will occur on Oct. 24 and is called the Hunter’s Moon.

