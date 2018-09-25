Harvest Moon lights up B.C. skies

Fall is officially here and B.C. was treated to a beautiful Harvest Moon on Monday night. As seen in the timelapse video above, the moon looked big and bright as it crossed the sky.

WATCH: A rare sight captured during Global BC’s Mark Madryga’s weather segment Tuesday morning – a plane flying in front of the Harvest Moon.

Harvest Moon is the name given to a full moon when it occurs within days of the fall equinox. At this time, the sunset and moonrise times are close together.

Therefore, as the moon rises it is still twilight and it can appear larger and brighter with a warm yellow hue.

Although the moon is officially full on only one day, the Harvest Moon can sometimes last for days while the moon is almost full and the sunset and moonrise times are close.

The term Harvest Moon is said to have come an era when farmers were pressed to bring in the harvest. This bright full moon just after sunset allowed them to worked later into the night.

The next full moon will occur on Oct. 24 and is called the Hunter’s Moon.