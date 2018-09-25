B.C. provincial government commits $240 million to improve care for seniors

The provincial government is committing $240 million to improving care for seniors.

The BC NDP says it is spending the money over three years to increase the number of hours of direct care for seniors living in residential care facilities.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said that by the end of the three years, more than 1,300 new jobs will be created, including 900 health care aides, 165 registered nurses and a further 300 licensed practical nurses.

Nearly 28,000 seniors live in residential care facilities in B.C.

“It means there’s going to be more people here to help you,” Horgan said, speaking at a New Westminster care home. “We’re going to transition part-time workers to full-time work. We’ve created spaces, we’ve created college spaces to train more LPNs [Licensed Practical Nurses], to train more care aids to make sure that you will get the standard of care you deserve for the work that you put into making this province so great.”

The goal in three years is to provide 3.36 hours per day, on average, in heath authority. In 2016, the average direct care hours was 3.11 per resident per day.

“Staff in residential care homes work incredibly hard and do a fantastic job,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix. “But when residential care homes are understaffed, staff are challenged to deliver the level of care seniors deserve.”

“That is why we’re working to provide the staffing needed to make life better for seniors and the people who care for them,” Dix said.

