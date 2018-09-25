Salmon Arm teen injured in hit-and-run

Salmon Arm RCMP seeking public help in hit-and-run

Police are hoping public assistance will identify the driver in a hit-and-run incident that took place in Salmon Arm on Monday morning.

According to police, a small blue car allegedly hit a 15-year-old male pedestrian at an uncontrolled crosswalk on 20th Street Southeast near Okanagan Avenue Southeast. After hitting the teen at approximately 8 a.m., the car left the scene, turning east onto Okanagan Ave. SE.

Police say the teen suffered only minor injuries.

The car may have dents in the hood area, and the driver was described as an older Caucasian male with white hair and possibly a white beard. Police say there may have been an older female in the passenger seat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.