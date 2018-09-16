York police seek vehicle following Saturday night hit-and-run in Markham

York police are searching for a vehicle, following a hit-and-run in Markham on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a commercial area on Royal Crest Court and Birchmount Road just after 9:40 p.m. for reports of a man hit by a vehicle. A male in his mid-40s was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for a small SUV, light to dark grey in colour with significant damage to the front end, last seen heading northbound on Birchmount Road. The driver of the vehicle, police told Global News, would have known that he or she struck someone.

Police are asking anyone in the area with dash-cam or video footage or who may have witnessed the crash to contact the YRP Major Collision Bureau 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers at anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

