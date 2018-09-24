Police search for hit-and-run suspect after teen hit by vehicle in Gravenhurst

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Monday just after 2:30 p.m., a teenage girl was walking along Muskoka Road North on the sidewalk and was crossing George Street when she was hit and knocked to the ground by a vehicle.

Officers say the teen suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say the vehicle left the scene, turning right onto Muskoka Road.

Police are now searching for an older man with dark grey, curly, shoulder-length hair and a long goatee. Officers say he was seen wearing sunglasses.

According to police, the vehicle is an older model, gold-coloured, four-door car.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).