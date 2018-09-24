Crime
September 24, 2018

Police search for hit-and-run suspect after teen hit by vehicle in Gravenhurst

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the vehicle left the scene, turning right onto Muskoka Road.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Monday just after 2:30 p.m., a teenage girl was walking along Muskoka Road North on the sidewalk and was crossing George Street when she was hit and knocked to the ground by a vehicle.

Officers say the teen suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say the vehicle left the scene, turning right onto Muskoka Road.

Police are now searching for an older man with dark grey, curly, shoulder-length hair and a long goatee. Officers say he was seen wearing sunglasses.

According to police, the vehicle is an older model, gold-coloured, four-door car.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

