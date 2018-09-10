Construction workers struck in Guelph hit-and-run

Guelph police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

Police said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Victoria Road and Cassino Avenue.

A vehicle, described as a red Honda Civic Type R, struck two construction workers and fled the scene southbound on Victoria Road, police said in a news release on Monday.

The two workers were not hurt.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle involved in the collision.

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7167. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

