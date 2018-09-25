Crime
September 25, 2018 5:08 pm
Updated: September 25, 2018 5:23 pm

Teenage boy dead after Tuesday shooting in Regent Park: Toronto paramedics

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the Regent Park neighbourhood.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Sackville and Bartholomew streets around 4:15 p.m.

Officers said they located one victim with visible injuries. A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they attended and pronounced a boy in his teens dead on the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

