Teenage boy dead after Tuesday shooting in Regent Park: Toronto paramedics

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the Regent Park neighbourhood.

WATCH: ‘Bullets everywhere’: Toronto shooting witness describes being pushed to the ground

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Sackville and Bartholomew streets around 4:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Victim identified after fatal drive-by shooting in North York

Officers said they located one victim with visible injuries. A paramedics spokesperson told Global News they attended and pronounced a boy in his teens dead on the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

— More to come.

UPDATE: Male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide has now been notified and taken carriage of the investigation. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2018