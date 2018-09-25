Victim identified after fatal shooting on Parkway Forest Drive

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in North York on Monday night.

Police responded to a call around 8:06 p.m. outside a community centre at 80 Parkway Forest Drive near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Authorities said a small group of people were outside when a dark-coloured four-door sedan approached and fired at the crowd. The vehicle then fled the area.

Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The man has been identified as Paul ‘Boulos’ Rizk of Toronto. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The shooting death is Toronto’s 80th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.