September 24, 2018 8:51 pm

Toronto emergency services say man dead after shooting in city’s north end

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police are investigating after one man died in a north-end shooting.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A man has died after shots were fired in the north end of Toronto, paramedics say.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers responded to a call about the sound of gunshots on Forest Manor Drive around 8:10 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man with obvious injuries.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News the man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come. 

