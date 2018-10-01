Quebec election 2018: A last-minute voter’s guide

With promises made and the campaigning finished, it’s voting day for the 2018 Quebec election. Here’s a last-minute guide for voters.

Where to vote

There are over 22,000 polling stations across the province.

Your employer is obliged to give you four consecutive hours between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. to go vote, without pay cut or penalties.

To find out where you can vote — including how to vote if you’re not able to get to a polling station — and to learn about the candidates in your riding, click here.

All polling stations are accessible to people with reduced mobility.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

What to do at the polling station

Election officers will greet you when you arrive at your polling station. Don’t forget to bring your information card to help make the process smoother.

You also have to bring a piece of ID with you — either a Quebec driver’s licence, Quebec health insurance card, Canadian passport, Certificate of First Nations Status or a Canadian Armed Forces identity card.

If you are unable to present one of these documents, the election officers will direct you to the identity verification panel.

Once you get your card, you will go behind the polling booth, use the provided pencil to clearly mark (preferably with an X) which candidate you want to elect, then you will fold the ballot paper and return to the table. Tear off the ballot paper stub and hand it to the polling officer before placing your ballot in the box.

Voting for kids

There are “small polling stations” to introduce children to the electoral process “by giving them their own chance to vote.”

“While small polling stations are specially designed for children between the ages of three and 12, they are open to anyone under 18 who is interested in learning about the electoral process,” Elections Quebec said.