New Canadians Centre ‘Living Library’ allows you to check out the storyteller

Come Oct. 1, the New Canadians Centre (NCC) will launch its “Living Library” and instead of loaning out books, community groups and organizations can sign out featured speakers who will share their own personal stories about immigration and integration.

Every four months, four new immigrants to Peterborough will be featured to share their own unique and compelling stories. The aim is to open up the opportunity for the community to learn more about the newcomer experience and other cultures, says Bhisham Ramoutar, an outreach worker with the New Canadians Centre.

“We came up with this idea for a Living Library to feature stories over an extended period of time,” said Ramoutar. “Thereby creating friendships between the community and newcomers and allow them to come together and to learn from each other.”

The idea for the Living Library came from another project at the NCC called the Speakers Bureau Project that provided training to newcomers to better their English language skills through writing and telling their own stories.

“Stories have power. Stories help you understand. Stories help you to belong and build bridges,” said Hajni Hos, executive director of the New Canadians Centre. “With the Living Library Project, we hope to give an opportunity for newcomers’ stories to be told, to be heard, and build our community by strengthening friendships, understanding and empathy.”

Community groups and organizations can find out more about the Living Library program and register to book a speaker on the New Canadians Centre website.