Arrest Warrant Issued
September 25, 2018 5:10 pm
Updated: September 25, 2018 5:33 pm

Surrey RCMP issue arrest warrant for suspect in Sheraton Hotel stabbing

By Online News Producer  Global News

From June: One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing inside the Sheraton Guildford Hotel. Paul Haysom reports.

A A

Surrey RCMP have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a stabbing at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in June.

On Tuesday, RCMP said an arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Malcolm Drydgen.

Malcolm Drydgen

Surrey RCMP

Drydgen has been charged with aggravated assault, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP asking public’s help to identify suspects in alleged taxi driver assault

During the early hours of June 14, police said, officers responded to reports of a stabbing just inside the entrance to the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The victim was treated and released from hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbing was an isolated and targeted incident.

Story continues below

Police describe Drydgen as five-foot-eight and 170 pounds with a slender build. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a receding hairline.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after Surrey stabbing sends 17-year-old girl to hospital Saturday

Police believe he is somewhere in the Lower Mainland or possibly in Alberta.

Anyone with information regarding Drydgen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or submit an anonymous report with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

— With files from Amy Judd

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest Warrant Issued
Crime
June
news
RCMP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Sheraton Hotel
Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel
Surrey
Surrey crime
Surrey hotel stabbing suspect
Surrey RCMP
Surrey Sheraton stabbing
Surrey stabbing suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News