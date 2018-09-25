Surrey RCMP issue arrest warrant for suspect in Sheraton Hotel stabbing

Surrey RCMP have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a stabbing at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in June.

On Tuesday, RCMP said an arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Malcolm Drydgen.

Drydgen has been charged with aggravated assault, RCMP said.

During the early hours of June 14, police said, officers responded to reports of a stabbing just inside the entrance to the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The victim was treated and released from hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbing was an isolated and targeted incident.

Police describe Drydgen as five-foot-eight and 170 pounds with a slender build. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a receding hairline.

Police believe he is somewhere in the Lower Mainland or possibly in Alberta.

Anyone with information regarding Drydgen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or submit an anonymous report with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

— With files from Amy Judd