New Jersey motorist helps rescue baby crawling across busy roadway

A New Jersey motorist came to the aid of a baby girl who was spotted crawling across a busy city street Saturday evening.

Cory Cannon told CBS New York he was on his way to a job when he spotted something on the road in Lakewood.

“I was on my way to another job and noticed something in the middle of the street,” Cannon told the news station. “I wasn’t sure exactly what it was then I saw the baby move.”

READ MORE: Michigan mother says 911 did not send police to rescue baby trapped in hot car

Cannon said he was using a GPS device and as he neared the child he took a photo of her.

The man parked his vehicle in the middle of the road to protect the child from oncoming traffic.

“I blocked all traffic, got out of my truck and held all traffic until someone came and picked the baby up because I didn’t feel comfortable, you know the baby was a little irritated,” Cannon explained. “So I just waited for a neighbour to come over and pick the baby up, she said it wasn’t her child and she didn’t know who it belonged to.”

READ MORE: Arizona police officer reunites with toddler he saved with CPR after she fell in pool

A photo shows the baby on her hands and knees crossing the centre yellow line.

The man explained he and the neighbour noticed a home across the street that had the front door opened, so they went to knock. Cannon told CBS that a child first came to the door and then an adult.

“I asked if it was his child and he was ‘Oh, yeah, I’m sorry,’” Cannon said. “You don’t have to apologize to me, you should be apologizing to your daughter.”

It’s unclear how the child managed to leave the home and for how long she was outside. Authorities told the news station that the incident is under investigation and the parents could face child endangerment charges.