September 25, 2018 1:39 pm

$15K worth of tires and rims stolen off new pickup trucks at Lunenburg County car dealership

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

FILE - Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a complaint from a car dealership on Hwy. 3 that several new trucks on their lot had the tires and rims removed overnight.

AP Photo/John Bazemore,
RCMP in Lunenburg County are investigating a brazen theft where tires were stolen from six new pickup trucks that were parked at a car dealership.

Police say they responded to the dealership on Highway 3 on Sept. 24.

It appeared the suspects had come onto the property during the night, jacked up the vehicles and made off with all the rear tires and rims.

It’s believed the theft happened between 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.

RCMP are investigating and viewing surveillance camera footage from the area. They’ve determined three men were involved in the thefts and they used a pickup truck to transport the stolen tires.

In total, the tires and rims are valued at over $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555 and quote File# 20181431542. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

