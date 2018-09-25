$15K worth of tires and rims stolen off new pickup trucks at Lunenburg County car dealership

RCMP in Lunenburg County are investigating a brazen theft where tires were stolen from six new pickup trucks that were parked at a car dealership.
Police say they responded to the dealership on Highway 3 on Sept. 24.
It appeared the suspects had come onto the property during the night, jacked up the vehicles and made off with all the rear tires and rims.
READ: Six people charged after New Minas car dealership defrauded of $1.3M
It’s believed the theft happened between 10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.
RCMP are investigating and viewing surveillance camera footage from the area. They’ve determined three men were involved in the thefts and they used a pickup truck to transport the stolen tires.
In total, the tires and rims are valued at over $15,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555 and quote File# 20181431542. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.