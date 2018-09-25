Bill Kelly: Ford’s Liberal inquisition is pure partisan politics

In the spirit of the Spanish Inquisition, Premier Doug Ford is forming a nine-member panel of MPPs to tell us what we already know: that the former Liberal government did a horrendous job of handling the province’s finances.

Never one to shy away from hyperbole, Ford labels the Wynne government’s fiscal record as “one of the worst scandals in Ontario history.”

READ MORE: Treasury Board president to release findings of Ontario government spending audit

So Ford will appoint six of his own MPPs and three NDP MPPs to go over the books to apparently find out where the money went.

Here’s a spoiler alert: that work has already been done.

Auditor general Bonnie Lysak and her staff have already done an extensive analysis of the Wynne government’s finances and have rightly vilified the government for their shoddy bookkeeping and reckless spending.

The auditor general labelled the Wynne government’s financial management as technically legal, but wrong.

READ MORE: Premier Ford announces intentions to form special committee to probe Ontario’s fiscal situation

Ontario voters agreed and tossed the Liberals out of office in June.

If the PCs have evidence of any alleged illegal dealings, they should immediately ask the OPP to conduct a thorough and non-partisan investigation, as they did for the gas plant fiasco.

Ford’s inquisition smacks of pure partisan politics that will ultimately provide a damning report full of the same data the auditor has already given us, that will tell us what we already know.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.