3 Moose Jaw city councillors sanctioned following third-party investigation

Three Moose Jaw city councillors have been sanctioned following an investigation into a Downtown Facilities and Fieldhouse (DFFH) personnel matter.

The city says a third-party investigation has found that Councillors Brian Swanson, Scott McMann and Crystal Froese failed in their duty as DFFH board members to deal with a “serious personnel matter”, violating the council’s code of ethics bylaw. The DFFH is responsible for managing operations at Mosaic Place and the Yara Centre.

Moose Jaw mayor Fraser Tolmie, along with Councillors Dawn Luhning and Chris Warren, voted unanimously on the sanctions.

“This has been a challenging time,” Tolmie stated in a news release sent out Monday night. “But after performing due diligence on this matter with a third-party investigator, we were obligated to take corrective action.”

The three councillors have a range of sanctions levied against them:

Coun. Brian Swanson

– Will not receive direct access to confidential reports

– Will not hold the position of deputy mayor, chair or vice-chair of any standing committees

– Will not be allowed to sit on third-party boards or advisory committees associated with the city

– Will have sanctions in place until the end of the council term

Coun. Scott McMann

– Will not hold the position of deputy mayor, chair or vice-chair of any standing committee or advisory committee

– Will not be allowed to sit on third-party boards associated with the city

– Will have sanctions in place until Dec. 31, 2019.

Coun. Crystal Froese

– Will not hold the position of deputy mayor, chair or vice-chair of any standing committee or advisory committee

– Will have sanctions in place until Aug. 31, 2019.

“All sanctions are in accordance with the degree of involvement and responsibility each councillor carried in the matter,” Tolmie said.

“We, as council, have an obligation to all employees and residents to make the right decisions and follow policies that are in place to help us resolve any issue. In this case, the DFFH board did not follow proper procedure, but we will work to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”