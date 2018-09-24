Canada
Federal Liberals vote against NDP request to study use of notwithstanding clause

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: In an interview with journalist Paul Wells, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Doug Ford's government may be "eroding trust in institutions" by opting to use the notwithstanding clause after Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba found his bill limiting the size of Toronto's city council unconstitutional.

OTTAWA —Liberal MPs have shot down the request to delve into the issue of whether it is appropriate for a politician to routinely use the Constitution’s controversial notwithstanding clause to override a court’s decision.

The governing MPs voted against NDP justice critic Murray Rankin’s motion proposing the justice and human rights committee study the routine use of the clause.

READ MORE: Ontario’s appeal court sides with Ford government, paves way for 25-ward Toronto election

Rankin says his motion, while prompted by recent comments made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is not intended to single out a premier or event.

The notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures and Parliament the ability to usher in legislation that overrides provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year period.

WATCH: Ipsos poll gauges how Canadian’s reactions to Doug Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause

Rankin’s motion was defeated five to four.

Conservative MPs Tony Clement, Michael Cooper and Dave MacKenzie supported Rankin’s motion.

