Police say 1 of 2 officers injured in Burlington shootout released from hospital

BURLINGTON, Ont. – Halton regional police say one of two officers injured during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Burlington, Ont., over the weekend has been released from hospital.
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident at a gas station on Saturday morning.
Special Investigations Unit spokeswoman Monica Hudon has said police were initially looking for a suspect involved in a collision, and around 5:30 a.m. received a call about a suspicious man in a gas station bathroom.
Hudon said five officers were involved in the shootout when the man left the gas station bathroom.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Halton police say they anticipate the second officer will be released from hospital in the coming days.
