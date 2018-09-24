Does home insurance cover tornado damage? Insurance bureau offers advice on making a claim

In the wake of two devastating tornadoes in the Ottawa area on Friday, representatives of the insurance industry are offering advice on how to handle what for many is the next step — filing a claim.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says that most home and business policies offer protection from wind and tornado damage, along with compensation for living expenses if there’s a mandatory evacuation order.

The organization said that once it’s safe to do so, anyone with damage should document it and call their insurance company. They should photograph and make a list of what’s been damaged or destroyed.

“If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard,” the group, which represents Canadian insurance companies, stated in a media release.

The IBC is also advising those affected to keep all receipts related to the cleanup and living expenses, and find out what their coverage is for such expenses.

On Friday, an EF-3 category tornado wrought havoc on Ottawa’s Dunrobin neighbourhood and then headed towards Gatineau, Que.

Another twister, a category EF-2, struck Arlington Woods in Ottawa’s west end.

Still gathering information and damage reports on social media but here is approximate track of Friday's tornadoes. Both Arlington Woods EF-2 tornado and Dunrobin/Gatineau EF-3 could have been much worse with slightly different path. pic.twitter.com/W1ZlgsXFPE — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 24, 2018

More than 60 homes and 1,686 units in 210 buildings are estimated to have been severely damaged, along with a transformer station.

Hundreds of thousands were left without power.

Pete Karageorgos, Ontario director of consumer and industry relations for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, was in Dunrobin on Monday to answer questions from the public.

“In some cases, you know, no one’s experienced this sort of thing before so they’re just looking for reassurance that their insurance policies will be there to cover the damage and help them in their rebuild,” he said.

After a homeowner reports a loss, a claims adjuster is assigned to investigate each case, though it may take a long time.

“Take notes during the conversations and don’t be afraid to ask questions,” the IBC advised.

Then, finally, those making a claim must complete a form outlining the items or property lost

and their value — and swear to the truthfulness of the statement.

Karageorgos said there’s a long road ahead for those whose homes have been destroyed.

“They’re going to have to work their adjusters, contractors, building inspectors, to go through the whole approval and build process,” he said.

Insurers have seen an influx in claims as severe weather damage has passed a billion dollars in Ontario alone this year, Karageorgos said.

“It has been a very active year for severe weather,” he said. “As an industry, companies are bringing in additional adjusting staff, additional claim representatives, to work through all the claims that they’re seeing.”

— With files from Mike Le Couteur and Amanda Connolly