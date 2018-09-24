Winnipeg Arts Council
September 24, 2018 5:45 pm

Free concert series in Winnipeg: ‘Just show up, rehearse, then perform’

By Global News

WATCH: Mass Appeal is free for all, and it's back in Winnipeg for a third year. The public is encouraged to take part as both performers and spectators.

Winnipeggers of all levels of musical talent are invited to come out and take part in the final playing of a free concert series.

Hosted by the Winnipeg Art’s Council, Mass Appeal is now in its third year. Concerts began Sept. 13 with a ukulele event in St. Vital Park. The concerts have been spread across the city, including downtown venues as well as the airport.

The final show is Sept. 29 at Pantages Playhouse Plaza in the Exchange District. Percussion rehearsal runs from noon to 1 p.m. with the concert to follow from 1:30 – 2 p.m.  The show is free for participants and spectators.

With five concerts in the lineup, participants were able to choose between ukulele, strings, accordion, choir, or percussion.

“It’s a chance for anyone to come out and make music,” said choir music director Benjamin Campbell.

Campbell said anyone is welcome to go online to download the music. They can practice on their own before the scheduled rehearsal, which is immediately followed by a 30-minute performance.

For more information, visit the Mass Appeal website here.

