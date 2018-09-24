Naked man rescued from storm drain in Trenton: OPP

Quinte West OPP had to rescue a man who was found naked and stuck in a storm drain in Trenton on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Water and Nicholas streets for reports that a man was stuck in a storm drain.

When police arrived, they located a naked man.

“The male indicated he had entered the storm drain on a bet,” stated Const. Dave Snider. “His friends had left the area prior to police arrival along with all of his clothes.”

Officers successfully removed the man from the drainage system without injuries.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a public place along with trespassing. His name was not released.

OPP are reminding people of the dangers of entering a storm drain system.

“These storm drains are used to move mass amounts of water to holding ponds and rivers,” police stated.