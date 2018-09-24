Crime
SIU probing death of Parry Sound man

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the death of a 61-year-old man in Parry Sound.

According to the SIU, on Saturday at around 11:45 a.m., an officer was flagged down after a man went into medical distress in front of a business on James Street and Seguin Street in Parry Sound.

The SIU says the officer began delivering CPR to the man and administered naloxone to him.

The SIU says paramedics arrived on scene and took over first aid and transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

According to the SIU, two investigators and one forensic investigator has been assigned to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.

