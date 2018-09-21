SIU ends probe of Midland woman’s death

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has terminated the investigation into the death of a 31-year-old woman from Midland.

According to the SIU, on Aug. 19, officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment responded to a medical distress call at a home in Midland.

The SIU says when the first officer arrived on scene, another individual was already providing CPR to the 31-year-old woman who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

According to the SIU, the officer took over CPR and administered Narcan spray to the woman.

The SIU says emergency medical services arrived shortly after and continued to administer CPR.

The SIU says the woman was transported to hospital where she was placed on a respirator. She was pronounced dead the following day.

The SIU had been conducting an investigation into the incident, which has now been terminated.

“The evidence establishes that the woman was already in severe medical distress when the subject officer, and subsequently others, arrived and tried to save her life. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” SIU director Tony Loparco said.