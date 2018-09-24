Crime
September 24, 2018 10:33 am

Toronto man arrested in downtown Guelph stabbing over the weekend

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Police say a 21-year-old man is facing charges following a stabbing in downtown Guelph over the weekend.

Matt Carty / File / Global News
A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges following a stabbing in downtown Guelph over the weekend.

Police said it happened just after midnight on Sunday in the area of Macdonell and Wyndham streets.

A 20-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was a verbal altercation that led to a physical altercation and then a stabbing,” said Const. Josh Fraser.

Fraser added that police were already in the area as part of Project Safe Semester and the suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

“Because of Safe Semester and the roads being blocked off, this was a huge help to Guelph police in identifying the man quickly,” he said.

Courage Allick was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

The attack happened as hundreds of revellers flocked downtown as part of homecoming celebrations.

Any witnesses or anyone with video of the incident is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7361.  Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

