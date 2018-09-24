Early morning blaze at historic downtown building under investigation

There’s no damage estimate yet, but fire officials say the cost of an early morning blaze at a historic building is going to be expensive.

Firefighters arrived at 435 Ridout St., on the corner of Queens Avenue, around 4:50 a.m. Monday and discovered fire on both floors of the building and in the basement

Fire officials say an early morning fire at this law office on the corner of Ridout & Queens is going to be expensive. They arrived around 5am to fire on both floors, and in the basement. It’s under control now, but platoon chief Andy Britton says they have to check the attic. pic.twitter.com/sdeVVqq03y — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) September 24, 2018

“Fire and smoke was coming over the heads of the first attack crew going in the front door, we had to ventilate the building, knocking out windows getting rid of the heat and smoke just so [firefighters] could see what was going on,” said acting assistant deputy fire chief, Shawn Fitzgerald.

Nobody was inside the building at the time, and no firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze, Fitzgerald explained.

Crews used an aerial ladder to reach the upper floors of the building, and around 7 a.m. were just extinguishing the last of the hots spots in the attic. The windows of the building were smashed, and broken glass was strewn about the front lawn.

“This is an historically sensitive building. It was built in the 1850s, this is London’s ‘Bankers Row,'” said Fitzgerald. Home to a number of law offices now, 435 Ridout St. is historically significant as the former home of the Bank of Upper Canada until 1865.

“There’s heavy smoke and fire damage to the interior,” said Fitzgerald.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money,” said platoon chief Andy Britton.

A fire inspector is investigating the cause of the blaze, and whether or not it’s suspicious.

Smoke pours from law office building at the corner of Ridout & Queens in #ldnont, near the courthouse. The extent is unclear right now. The front windows have all been smashed, and crews have an aerial ladder set up at the back. pic.twitter.com/1RBmzjcUvJ — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) September 24, 2018