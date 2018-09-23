Closet cleanout to help Okanagan animal organization

An Okanagan animal rescue organization is hoping for donations of gently-used women’s clothing as it prepares for an event it relies on to raise much needed money to help animals in need.

Paws it Forward is a 100% non-profit society run entirely by volunteers.

Twice a year, the organization raises money at the Kelowna Closet Cleanout by selling donated clothes.

Money raised goes towards rescuing and adopting out dogs.

The Kelowna-based organization rescues about 200 dogs every year from all over B.C., Canada and the world.

The deadline for the clothing donations is Oct. 5.

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout takes place on Oct. 14 at Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

If you’d like to donate clothes, you can go to the Paws it Forward Facebook page and send the organization a message to find out where to drop off the clothing.

