Registered third-party advertiser soliciting votes via text, calls ahead of N.B. election

Elections New Brunswick has identified the organization behind a series of text messages and unsolicited calls to New Brunswickers over the past several days, saying that it is an officially registered third-party advertiser for the election.

Several people have complained on social media about being contacted by a group referring to itself as New Brunswick Proud.

There are several variations of the message sent by New Brunswick Proud, but a version provided to Global News read: “Hi, it’s Pam from New Brunswick Proud. Election Day is Monday. Together we can end the carbon tax and make life affordable for our families. Will you vote?”

READ MORE: New Brunswick election nears finish line with final day of campaigning

In an interview with Global News on Sunday, the province’s chief electoral officer, Kim Poffenroth, said Elections New Brunswick has now confirmed that New Brunswick Proud is actually linked to Proudly New Brunswick, a registered third party.

Third parties take part in election advertising by publicly promoting or opposing a political party or the election of a candidate. They can also take a position on an issue with which a political party or candidate is associated.

If an organization spends more than $500 on election advertising, they must register with Elections New Brunswick.

Poffenroth says now that her office has identified the group and confirmed that it is a registered third party, it would not be appropriate to address whether the group had broken the province’s electoral rules.

“They are taking the corrective measures in properly identifying themselves and the province’s disclosure requirements,” she said.

Poffenroth told CBC earlier in the day that it was possible New Brunswick Proud was violating rules around identification requirements as well as spending limits.

That was before she was informed about the connection between New Brunswick Proud and Proudly New Brunswick.

Heidi McKillop, the group’s registered chief financial officer, says that the organization did not mean to confuse voters, adding that the two different names for the group were the result of only one being available on certain social media platforms.

As for the messages, McKillop says they hired a company that conducts surveys in order to feel out what is important to New Brunswickers.

“We’re trying to get a better sense of where New Brunswickers stand politically,” she said.

“It’s perfectly legal.”

McKillop did not have the name of the firm on hand but promised to send it along in a follow-up email. She says the group is working with its partners to make sure the messages comply with the electoral rules.

“We respect people’s privacy but we also want to reiterate that having people involved and creating a conversation around this is the most important thing to do,” she said.

“We certainly want them to come out on Monday.”

Poffenroth says that there are rules to limit third-party advertising after Sunday at 12 a.m., but all of the information they’ve received so far indicates that the messages sent by Proudly New Brunswick/New Brunswick Proud occurred before that cut-off period.

Elections NB will continue to investigate whether there was a violation of electoral rules and says it’s received one official complaint about the group.

Poffenroth said that if people are concerned about these calls or how their phone numbers were accessed, they can reach out to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission to receive guidance.