Owner of dog that killed another animal in Lachine fights euthanasia order

A woman whose dog killed another animal in an alleyway in Lachine, Que., is asking a Superior Court judge to throw out a euthanasia order issued by the City of Montreal, arguing that officials didn’t take the circumstances into account when they issued the order.

In August, Marylou Trahan’s husky-German shepherd mix, Zuri, mauled a smaller dog owned by a neighbour.

The smaller dog died shortly after the incident, leading the city to issue a euthanasia order under its new animal control bylaw. Trahan, who now lives with her mother in Saint-Constant, has stayed that order pending the outcome of her appeal.

I caught up today with Marylou Trahan. Her dog "Zuri" mauled another dog in a Lachine alley, leading to a euthanization order from the city of Montreal after it died. Now she's fighting that order in court. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/aQGhemG1Ly — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 22, 2018

“I think, with the circumstances, they cannot just put that dog down if they don’t know exactly what happened,” she said.

According to Trahan, her next-door neighbour saw Zuri through her fence and asked if his large dog could play with her pet.

She said yes and went inside to get Zuri’s muzzle. Trahan told Global News that the neighbour opened her backyard gate and let Zuri out while she was still inside.

The attack happened in an alley behind her former apartment. There are two factors that may make this situation less cut-and-dry than it may seem: first, she says her neighbour opened her backyard gate while she was inside getting her dog's muzzle… /1 @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/mwfblm0BXB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 22, 2018

The neighbour also brought a third, smaller dog she hadn’t seen to play with the other pets, Trahan said. Zuri mauled that animal before she could get outside to intervene.

When contacted by Global News via email, a City of Montreal spokesperson defended the bylaw and added that the city was confident it would prevail in court.

The other factor: her neighbour had asked Zuri to meet up with his large dog. Trahan says she didn't know he'd introduce a third, smaller dog to the equation, and didn't realize he would open her gate himself. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HVZFipXulh — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 22, 2018

The owner of the deceased dog declined to comment. Trahan hopes to hear about a court date for the week of Sept. 24.