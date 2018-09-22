Rider thrown from motorcycle after hit and run in east-end Toronto
A A
Toronto police say a motorcyclist is suffering from serious injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle during a hit and run.
Officers said they were called to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue for a collision involving a car and a motorcycle around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.
An emergency medical services spokesperson told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Officers said a vehicle was seen travelling westbound on Eglinton fleeing the scene and is described as a white Honda SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.