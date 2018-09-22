Rider thrown from motorcycle after hit and run in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say a motorcyclist is suffering from serious injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle during a hit and run.

Officers said they were called to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue for a collision involving a car and a motorcycle around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

An emergency medical services spokesperson told Global News they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers said a vehicle was seen travelling westbound on Eglinton fleeing the scene and is described as a white Honda SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 22, 2018