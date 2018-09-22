Cookie Recipe
September 22, 2018 3:07 pm

Recipe: Tasty, energy packed power cookies

By Global News

WATCH: These nutritious and delicious power cookies are guaranteed to keep you going.

A A

Harper Yungwirth from Tractor Foods shares her recipe for Power Cookies, a tasty treat packed full of nutritious and energy boosting ingredients.

Ingredients

Wet

  • 1/3 cup chopped dates 
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup maple syrup
  • 1 ¼ tsp vanilla
  • ¾ cup boiling water

Dry

  • 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • 1 ¾ cup toasted coconut
  • ¾ cup hemp seeds
  • ¾ cups sunflower seeds
  • ¾ cups pumpkin seeds
  • 1/3 cup chopped dates

Method

Making the dough

  1. Measure dates (wet), oil, maple syrup & vanilla into container
  2. Add boiling water, and set aside for minimum 15 minutes to soften dates
  3. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients and stir until completely mixed
  4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients
  5. Gently mix with a rubber spatula until the cookie dough is just combined – do not overmix or cookies will be tough

Baking the cookies

  1. Preheat oven to 325F (FAN ON)
  2. Line sheet tray with parchment paper
  3. Scoop large balls of dough on to a parchment lined baking sheet and flatten each cookie with the palm of your hand. Cookies should be about 8 centimetres in diameter and about an inch thick.
  4. Bake for 10 minutes, and rotate trays in the oven (top to bottom, and spin front to back)
  5. Bake for another 8-12 minutes. They should start to brown slightly around the edges, and firm up in the center
  6. Remove from oven, and allow to cool to room temperature

Find more Global BC recipes here
Report an error
Cookie Recipe
healthy cookie recipe
healthy recipe
power cookie recipe
Recipe
Saturday Chef

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News