Recipe: Tasty, energy packed power cookies
Harper Yungwirth from Tractor Foods shares her recipe for Power Cookies, a tasty treat packed full of nutritious and energy boosting ingredients.
Ingredients
Wet
- 1/3 cup chopped dates
- 1 cup canola oil
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 1 ¼ tsp vanilla
- ¾ cup boiling water
Dry
- 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1 ¾ cup toasted coconut
- ¾ cup hemp seeds
- ¾ cups sunflower seeds
- ¾ cups pumpkin seeds
- 1/3 cup chopped dates
Method
Making the dough
- Measure dates (wet), oil, maple syrup & vanilla into container
- Add boiling water, and set aside for minimum 15 minutes to soften dates
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients and stir until completely mixed
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients
- Gently mix with a rubber spatula until the cookie dough is just combined – do not overmix or cookies will be tough
Baking the cookies
- Preheat oven to 325F (FAN ON)
- Line sheet tray with parchment paper
- Scoop large balls of dough on to a parchment lined baking sheet and flatten each cookie with the palm of your hand. Cookies should be about 8 centimetres in diameter and about an inch thick.
- Bake for 10 minutes, and rotate trays in the oven (top to bottom, and spin front to back)
- Bake for another 8-12 minutes. They should start to brown slightly around the edges, and firm up in the center
- Remove from oven, and allow to cool to room temperature
