Chihuahuas take over Laval nature park for Guinness World Record attempt

If you were at the Laval Nature Park on Saturday, you may have needed a minute or two to get your bearings.

In an attempt to smash a Guinness World Record, a sea of chihuahuas and their human companions took over the area’s hiking trails.

The goal was to bring together over 800 chihuahuas and have them take a one-kilometre stroll through the park.

While it seems organizers fell short of the required number of canines, a good time was had by all.

The event was part of the first ever Rendez-vous canin, an event to celebrate online pet supply store Mondou’s 80th anniversary.

Other activities included workshops on canine behaviour and health, a Q&A with veterinarians and other specialists and yoga with dogs. There were also a few shows on the schedule, including a Frisbee number as well as a skills and agility demonstration.

The Mira Foundation also attended the festivities to raise awareness about its mission and showcase its guide and assistance dogs, who made their way through an obstacle course.

The dog fair continues on Sunday.